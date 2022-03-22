Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 22 March 2022 – A video has emerged showing the moment a careless Boda Boda rider ferrying a passenger was involved in a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle at night.

The rogue rider, who was riding the motorbike at a breakneck speed, was overtaking dangerously along the busy road when the fatal accident happened.

The impact was so bad that the rider reportedly died on the spot while the passenger survived with serious injuries.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.