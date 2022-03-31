Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 31, 2022 – Revered lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has praised Chief Justice Martha Koome for her brilliant ruling during the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) appeal ruling at the Supreme Court Court.

Koome, who has earlier been labeled as a ‘State House gatekeeper’ led the other six Supreme Court judges in carrying out the ‘final rites’ of burial of BBI.

In the ruling, the majority of the judges declared BBI illegal and unconstitutional.

Lady Justice Njoki Ndung’u was the only Judge who tried to revive the BBI after the High Court and Court of Appeal rejected the document last year.

In a tweet, Ahmednasir commended Koome for her brilliant judgment when she buried the BBI carcass.

“One of the early runaway winners of the BBI judgment in the Supreme Court is CJ KOOME…I’m very impressed!” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page on Thursday.

