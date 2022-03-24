Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 24, 2022 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has asked Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to investigate claims that Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have been using public resources in their presidential campaigns.

In a letter to Haji, Chebukati urged the DPP to probe the two after receiving a written complaint from Thirdway Alliance Party leader, Ekuru Aukot, in which he accused the two presidential candidates of using state resources to gain millage ahead of the polls.

Aukot, in a letter to Chebukati, said Raila and Ruto have an undue advantage over other presidential candidates because they are using public resources during their campaigns.

“The party singled out the Deputy President William Ruto, and former prime minister Raila Odinga as having an undue advantage over the other aspirants by dint of using public resources thus enjoying a competitive edge,” Chebukati said in his letter to Haji.

Chebukati said only the DPP has the power to order investigations and prosecute offenses under the Election Offences Act.

“It is on this premise that we wish to escalate this complaint to your office to deal with since the same falls under your purview,” Chebukati told the DPP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.