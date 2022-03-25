Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 25, 2022 – Kitui County Governor, Charity Ngilu, is among politicians who will go home with President Uhuru Kenyatta if an opinion poll conducted by Mizani Africa is anything to go by.

According to the opinion poll, Ngilu, who is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement point woman in Ukambani, will be beaten badly by former Governor Julius Malombe and former Kitui County Senator David Musila.

The pollster said Malombe will garner 33.1 percent of the total votes followed by Musila 30.2 percent while Ngilu emerged third with 26 percent of votes.

Ngilu has been vocal in the region with strategic campaigns having brought the Azimio La Umoja team to the region but numbers seem to be in favour of Malombe who is a close ally of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

Here is a screenshot of the Mizani Africa poll

The Kenyan DAILY POST.