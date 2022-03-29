Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 29 March 2022 – Stivo Simple Boy’s girlfriend Purity Vishenwa, popularly known as Pritty, is heartbroken after he cheated on her with a lady from Mombasa.

She took to social media and posted a video calling out Stivo for betraying their love.

She further broke down in tears while narrating how she has made a lot of sacrifices for Stivo, only for him to cheat on her and dump her.

“Steve, why are you doing this to me? I did so many things for you. I sacrificed a lot for you,’’ she ranted.

“Why Adasa? Is she more prettier than me? Does she deserve you? I went extra mile for you. I did so many things for you. Why choose another woman? What does she have that I don’t have?

“Look at the way she’s skinny. Adasa is so skinny for you… Umeni hurt so much…” she added.

According to Pritty, they started dating in 2019.

She has been pampering him with love messages on social media and confessing that he is a God-fearing man.

She wished him a happy life with his new girlfriend.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.