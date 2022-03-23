Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Head – Cash Management Sales

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Are you a proven leader in cash management with extensive experience in driving cash management products sales? Do you possess the ability to deliver exceptional results? If you have ambition, energy and drive – then you should consider this opportunity.

The successful candidate will be an experienced Cash Management professional with strong expertise in Transactional Banking revenue growth and the formulation of cash management solutions for customers.

Reporting to the Head, Transaction Banking & E-Commerce, the role holder will be responsible for providing strategic leadership in planning, managing and effectively marketing cash management & e-commerce solutions to target customers in driving the profit & loss component for cash management products.

The Role

Develop and implement strategies, objectives, financial budget and other support systems including monitoring mechanisms in managing cash management within the Bank.

Provide leadership and drive high performance for the Cash Management sales team.

Work closely with customer relationship teams and internal business partners to provide specialized solutions in securing cash management mandates and transaction business.

Identify opportunities for new/incremental business with the bank’s clients and work with relevant internal stakeholders to turn opportunities into revenue for the bank.

Increase client penetration and revenues for the bank by actively promoting the bank’s network and product capabilities.

Partner with Relationship teams in account planning for identified accounts and ensure account plans contain appropriate information on opportunities and strategies for cash management solutions.

Carry out strategic business goals as set by the bank and work closely with all sales channels, product partners, external business partners and in-house colleagues so as to maximize resources and opportunities.

Maintain a detailed and up-to-date knowledge of the bank’s comprehensive products capabilities and their application to clients’ needs and use this knowledge in the structuring of solutions to maximize economic profits and attain consistent growth in the market share.

Ensure smooth interaction and communication with the Solution Implementation team, Product Development team, and Client Relationship teams for holistic implementation of cash management for the customers.

Analyze business requirements and in conjunction with the Product Development team, design, develop, implement, and evaluate the implementation of Transaction Banking solutions to support our proposition to corporate customers benchmarking with the industry’s best in class.

Conducting market research along with the coverage teams to ensure that new opportunities and products are identified to grow cash management consistent with overall banks strategy.

Continuously monitor competitor activities to ensure that we maintain & expand our share of the market at the same time, countering their actions appropriately.

Maintain high level of customer contact and intimacy through customer forums, focus workstreams, client calls, product offerings and conduct necessary amendments to meet client-specific requirements.

Work closely with marketing and business teams to develop robust GTM strategies for the commercial launch of new solutions or revamped products for economic gain.

Skills, Competencies and Experience

A Business-related University Degree with a master’s degree as an added advantage.

Any relevant training in Transaction Banking and e-commerce.

Wide knowledge and understanding of Transaction Banking and e-Commerce business with key insights on Payments and integrated Receivable & ecosystem management solutions.

Over 8 Years’ experience in Transaction Banking Product sales.

Experience in effectively driving results through people and other stakeholders.

Experience in managing and driving profitability from an existing business portfolio.

Great Planning and Management skills.

Entrepreneurial mind with strong leadership qualities.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

How to apply:

If you fit the profile, then apply today! Please forward your application enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference number HCMS/CIBD/2022 as the subject of your email by 1st April 2022.

We are an equal opportunity employer.