Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 24, 2022 – This CCTV footage shows the moment a burglar stormed into one of the houses in Syokimau and stole unknown items.

In the footage, the idiot is seen ransacking the house, not knowing that he was being recorded on CCTV.

He was wearing a hoodie written God is Dope.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.