Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has said they will not arrest errant political leaders in the country ahead of the August polls.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, the PS noted that many politicians are breaking the law intentionally so that they can be arrested.

He said the strategy by many politicians is to attract sympathy votes by going against the law, something he said they are aware of.

He noted that the government will wait until the polls are over before arresting them.

“There are people who are poking their hands in the eyes of the government so that they be arrested and their popularity shoots.

“We are not going to arrest them, we are waiting for them in September,” he said.

“Nobody should imagine that we shall give him popularity votes by arresting him. We are waiting for you in September, the government never forgets; just break the law,” he added.

According to the PS, the government is determined to provide an equal playground for all politicians.

He urged political leaders to focus their efforts on selling their manifesto to Kenyans by highlighting what they will do to change their lives.

Kibicho said many politicians have resorted to irregular means of hunting for votes instead of highlighting their development plans.

His remarks come at a time when he has come under criticism from a section of leaders who have accused him of meddling in the political affairs of the country.

The politicians, mostly allied to deputy president William Ruto, have been attacking Kibicho in public rallies, accusing him of sabotaging their plans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST