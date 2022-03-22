Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is way ahead of ODM Leader Raila Odinga if the alleged National Intelligence Service (NIS) poll is anything to go by.

According to Jubilee Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura, Ruto has a 59% approval rating in the August presidential race compared to Raila’s 32% rating.

According to the NIS report quoted by Mwaura, Ruto would be president if elections were held today.

Mwaura made the remarks while appearing on a panel on Citizen TV yesterday.

The Ruiru Constituency parliamentary hopeful reiterated that DP Ruto is leading Odinga by far, dismissing recent polls which have indicated a small gap between the two leaders.

“We are going to defeat you people. The opinion polls are showing, those that you are talking about NIS, we are actually 59%, you are 32.

“You are stuck there. They (Azimio) are worried because they are losing on all fronts,” Mwaura alleged.

The senator said that numbers are part of the report released by NIS, however, downplayed his source of information.

Mwaura’s remarks come at the back of recent polls conducted by various pollsters and media houses alike in recent weeks.

A poll by Radio Africa Group last week indicated that Odinga has is more popular than DP Ruto and leads the presidential race.

According to the poll, 47.4 percent of respondents said they would vote for Raila while 43.4 percent said they’ll vote for DP Ruto.

Raila’s rating was a 12.3% percent improvement from February when he had 35.1% percent.

The DP on the other hand dropped by 4% as he had previously polled at 47.4%.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.