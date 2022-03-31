Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 31 March 2022 – Bomet Governor, Hillary Barchok, was left with an egg on his face after his wife Selina exposed him for engaging in extra-marital affairs.

The distressed Bomet first lady shared a video on social media praying to God to salvage their marriage.

She said her husband abandoned Godly ways and began cheating after grabbing power.

She went ahead to narrate that their marriage has been full of challenges and only God can salvage it.

Bitterly crying, Mrs. Barchok said it was God who brought them together and only Him would make it work.

“God you began this marriage, you brought me together with my husband. Your will was for us to live together in peace, love, and harmony. Stop my husband from cheating. Order him to stop God. He used to serve you before, call him back God,” the emotional first lady prayed in Kipsigis.’

The video comes a few months after she stormed the Governor’s office and caused drama, accusing him of cheating on her with one of the junior staff at the County Government.

