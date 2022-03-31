Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 31st,2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered a major blow after nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, Jubilee Party Vice-chairman David Murathe, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, and Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui refused to campaign for him in Mt Kenya region.

According to impeccable sources, Kamanda, Kenneth, Kinyanjui, and Murathe refused to campaign for Raila Odinga after Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua and Wiper Democratic Movement Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka joined Azimio La Umoja Movement.

A source said the entry of Kalonzo and Karua to Azimio seems to have complicated the four leaders’ mathematics in Mt Kenya since they have been telling their electorate that Raila Odinga will name Peter Kenneth as his running mate in August.

“Yes, the entry of Karua and Kalonzo seems to have caught central Kenya leaders offside. Maina, Kenneth, Murathe and Kinyanjui have gone silent since they sense that Raila may pick Karua or Kalonzo as his running mate in August,” a source said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST