Sunday, March 20, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has received a huge boost after a powerful Mt Kenya politician joined Azimio La Umoja Movement.

Making the announcement, former Kirinyaga County Senator, Daniel Karaba said he has joined Azimio after ‘listening to the ground’

Karaba was received into Azimio by Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho and Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Jeremiah Kioni.

According to Karaba, he has been listening and consulting his people in the grassroots areas for a long time before making his final decision

Karaba revealed that his people advised him to join the Azimio coalition because he stands a better chance there to being re-elected in the August elections

The former legislator further pledged his loyalty to President Uhuru Kenyatta and promised to campaign for Raila’s presidential bid.

