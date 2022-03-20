Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 20, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid has received a huge boost after popular Kikuyu gospel musician, Ben Githae, endorsed his bid.

Githae is very popular in the political arena since he composed the ‘Tano Tena’ song that propelled President Uhuru Kenyatta to State House for the second term in 2017.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Saturday, Githae said Uhuru is his friend and has told him to support Raila Odinga’s bid in August.

Githae said the President has never misled him on matters to do with politics and he, therefore, acknowledges the president’s decision to support Raila Odinga who is the Azimio La Umoja Movement presidential candidate.

“Dynamics change, at the time I was supporting Uhuru, and I began supporting him in 2007 until now. We had a conversation with him over the same issue and he informed me that we change direction (in favour of Raila) due to a number of issues. Uhuru has never misled me, he confirmed that Raila is the right direction to take. I have followed him on that path,” Githae stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.