Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto seems to be leaving nothing to chance in his quest for the Presidency in August.

For the last one week, Ruto has engaged the fifth gear, particularly in the Mt Kenya region, where he is predicted to scoop the majority of votes during the August 9th election.

On Tuesday, Ruto met over 10 MCAs from Laikipia County who were accompanied by a former governor and two parliamentarians.

“Held consultative talks with over 50 UDA aspirants contesting for various seats in Laikipia County among them Laikipia West MP Patrick Mariru, Laikipia Women Rep Cate Waruguru and former Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu and 10 MCAs,” Ruto stated.

This is a big boost to Ruto since his close competitor, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been trying to make inroads in the vote-rich region with little success.

