Thursday, March 31, 2022 – The Supreme Court has today carried out the final rites of burying the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) after declaring the document as unconstitutional.

In a ruling delivered by seven Supreme Court judges led by Lady Justice Martha Koome, the Judges agreed that the President cannot lead a popular initiative to amend the Constitution.

The justices are; Justice Koome, Justice William Ouko, Njoki Ndung’u, Justice Isaac Lenaola, Philomena Mwilu, Mohammed Ibrahim, and Smokin Wanjala.

Six of the seven judges agreed that the President cannot lead a popular initiative to amend the Constitution.

“The Basic Structure Doctrine is not applicable in Kenya. In order to amend the Constitution of Kenya 2010, the four sequential steps are not necessary,” Koome said.

BBI was a popular initiative led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga

The Kenyan DAILY POST