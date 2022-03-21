Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has once again suffered a huge blow after one of his key lieutenants from Meru County dumped United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party on Monday.

Making the announcement, Meru Woman Representative, Kawira Mwangaza, said she will not use UDA to vie for Meru gubernatorial seat in August.

Kawira said she will vie on an independent party ticket to clinch the seat.

Kawira will not battle out with Senator Mithinka Linturi, who is vying on a UDA ticket, and the incumbent governor, Kiraitu Murungi, who is using Devolution Empowerment Party (BUS party) which is associated with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s Azimio La Umoja Movement.

The Woman Rep bolting out of UDA comes at a time when an opinion poll conducted by Mizani Africa showed that if elections are held today, she will win the seat with 42.6 percent followed by Kiraitu Murungi with 33.2 percent.

Linturi was not included in the poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST