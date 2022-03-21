Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto Sunday suffered a major blow after a party that was affiliated to Kenya Kwanza Alliance dumped the bandwagon and joined former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement.

Making the announcement, The Green Congress party leader, Martin Ogindo, said his party dumped the Ruto-led alliance after realising that Raila Odinga is ready to become President and also the ‘old man ‘has shown that he is ready to implement the constitution fully.

“We are indeed convinced that the stewardship of the gains in implementing our new progressive Constitution as a country must safely be in the hands of the person who has demonstrated the greatest commitment and passion to its implementation and promulgation,” Ogindo said.

“Raila Odinga has demonstrated he is equal to the task of leading the country and also implementing the constitution fully,” Ogindo added.

This is a big loss to Ruto since he has only a few parties that are supporting him ahead of the August election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST