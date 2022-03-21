Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have suffered a major blow after Murang’a County gubernatorial aspirant Prof. Peter Kagwanja dumped Jubilee Party on Monday.

Kagwanja, who is the husband of Energy Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Monica Juma, said he has dumped Jubilee Party because it is where thieves of public money are hiding.

The renowned scholar said those who looted billions at the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) are inside the Jubilee Party and his conscience cannot allow him to work with them.

“I am running for Murang’a Senate Seat on the Platform of INTEGRITY & TRUST LEADERSHIP. I, therefore, found it morally objectionable to be part of ‘TEAM MURANG’A’ of REFURBISHED JUBILEE with those who presided over the CRIMINAL looting of KEMSA.

“MURANG’A IS NOT A DEN OF THIEVES!!,” Kagwanja wrote on his Twitter page on Monday

This is a big blow to Uhuru and Raila since Kagwanja was one of the leaders who were reviving the Jubilee Party in the Mt Kenya region.

However, Kagwanja has not announced the party he will join ahead of the August 9th presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST