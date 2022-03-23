Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 23 March 2021 – Famous ‘Chips Mwitu’ vendor, Bevalyne Kwamboka, is reportedly eating life with a big spoon after using social media to market herself and in the process, some wealthy men were attracted by her beauty.

According to a social media user who knows Bevalyne well, she closed her ‘chips mwitu’ business in Tassia after exploiting rich men and relocated to Nyayo Estate, a middle-class gated estate, where the cheapest house goes for around Sh 30,000 per month.

These days, she goes to take photos in a chips kibanda that belongs to a friend and then posts the photos on social media to confuse her followers but in reality, she no longer hawks chips

We understand that although she keeps complaining on Twitter about how life is hard, she is well sorted after exploiting rich men, thanks to her newfound fame and beauty.

Bevalyne’s plan was to use the chips vending business to market her beauty and attract rich men.

If the latest revelations are anything to go by, she seems to have succeeded.

Here’s a screenshot by a Twitter user exposing Bevalyne.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.