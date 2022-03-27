Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 27, 2022 – Renowned media personality and business lady, Betty Kyallo, has no plans of having another kid soon.

Speaking in a candid interview where she opened up about her private life, the single mother of one said that she will have another kid only when she finds the right man for her daughter Ivanna.

Betty said that her daughter Ivanna, whom she sired with her former husband Dennis Okari, has been pressuring her for the last three years to give birth to another baby.

However, she is not in a hurry until she finds the right man.

Betty admitted that raising a kid as a single mother is not easy.

“I don’t have plans to have a baby now, but Ivanna has been pressurizing me, anataka mtoto, anataka mtoto… She’s been throwing hints the last three years, but I’m still searching for the right daddy, who can be daddy to Ivanna and daddy to the new one, so until I get to that point, I’m not looking to have a baby and raise them alone again,” she said during the interview.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.