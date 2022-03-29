Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 29 March 2022 – Governor Hassan Joho’s former girlfriend Betty Kyallo has confessed that she has a crush on Lang’ata Member of Parliament Nixon Korir.

Speaking in an interview, the single mother of one, who recently broke up with her boyfriend Nick Ndeda, said Korir is handsome and if given a chance, she would date him.

“He actually looks good. I would date him,” she said.

Betty Kyallo’s appetite for handsome politicians is well-known.

She was once dating Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Joho dumped her because she wanted him to marry her as a second wife.

Interestingly, Korir is married and perhaps Betty Kyallo is yearning to be his second wife.

He tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Beryl Zoraima in 2019.

Betty Kyallo’s media colleague Lillian Muli also confessed that she has a crush on Nixon Korir during a past interview,

