Monday, March 28, 2022 – Linda Katiba has issued a statement after NARC Kenya Party Leader, Martha Karua, one of its strong pillars, joined Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja movement.

In a statement, Linda Katiba stated that it will continue to execute its mandate even without Martha Karua.

It assured Kenyans that it will continue with its efforts of defending the 2010 Constitution of Kenya.

According to the organization, it will keep resisting the presidency-led efforts in cannibalizing the Constitution.

“We are determined to keep resisting the Presidency-led efforts to unconstitutionally cannibalize and overthrow the will of the people of Kenya encapsulated in the COK 2010,” Linda Katiba’s statement read in part.

“We believe that our 2010 Constitution holds great promise for the Kenyan people and when fully implemented will bring about the transformative changes envisioned by its framers and the Kenyans who voted for it in August 2010,” the statement further read.

The statement by Linda Katiba comes days after Ms. Karua endorsed Mr. Odinga for the presidency in the August 9 polls.

The former Gichugu MP had been part of Linda Katiba and she had previously resisted the amendment of the Constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Karua had claimed that some politicians were using BBI to extend their tenure in power, castigating the move by President Uhuru Kenyatta who rallied Kenyans to support the BBI report.

She has now joined Raila, who was one of the fiercest supporters of the document.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.