Wednesday, 23 March 2022 – There was drama at a club in Kitengela after a lady was caught red-handed spiking a man’s drink.

She had camped at the club to prey on unsuspecting men.

The victim she was trying to drug had invited her to his table for a drink, not knowing that she had an evil plan.

Some revelers spotted her spiking the victim’s drink when he went to relieve himself and gave her a punishment that she will never forget.

They ordered her to take the spiked drink and she had no option.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

