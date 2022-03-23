Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, 23 March 2022 – There was drama at a club in Kitengela after a lady was caught red-handed spiking a man’s drink.
She had camped at the club to prey on unsuspecting men.
The victim she was trying to drug had invited her to his table for a drink, not knowing that she had an evil plan.
Some revelers spotted her spiking the victim’s drink when he went to relieve himself and gave her a punishment that she will never forget.
They ordered her to take the spiked drink and she had no option.
Watch the video of the dramatic incident.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
