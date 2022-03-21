Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – A section of Azimio La Umoja Movement leaders have called for the arrest of Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, for saying that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is not circumcised.

Kuria, who spoke during a Kenya Kwanza Alliance rally in Gatundu on Friday, urged members of the Kikuyu community not to elect Raila Odinga as President in August because he is not circumcised.

Kuria further said the 1969 oath that late founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta forced Kikuyu to take warned the Kikuyu nation against supporting uncircumcised men for the presidency.

However, in reaction to Kuria’s ethnic slur, Azimio La Umoja leaders led by former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth said Kuria should be arrested and charged for ethnic contempt.

“We want the DCI and Inspector General of Police to arrest Kuria for trying to incite Kenyans using circumcision slur,” Kenneth said when he led the Azimio team in campaigning in Nairobi.

Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, also called for the arrest of Kuria for saying Baba is not circumcised.

