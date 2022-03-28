Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 28, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has blasted Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi for claiming former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is being controlled by President Uhuru Kenyatta like a marionette and that will continue in case he wins the presidency.

Mudavadi, in his Kenya Kwanza rallies, has been saying that there is no difference between Uhuru and Raila.

But speaking on Monday in Kakamega County, Atwoli stated that Mudavadi and Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetangula are the ones being controlled by Deputy President William Ruto.

He argued that the duo and their allies have been fixed and told who to field as Governor and Senator in Kakamega, arguing that aspirants who will be contesting under the Azimio banner will defeat those in Kenya Kwanza.

He reiterated his 2014 sentiments that DP Ruto will not be elected in August 2022, and that Kenyans should brace themselves for Raila’s presidency.

