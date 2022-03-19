Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 19, 2022 – NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua is playing hard to get even as the August presidential contest takes shape.

After missing in action when her One Kenya Alliance signed a pact with Raila’s Azimio La Umoja movement and also denying the speculations that she was aligning herself with Kenya Kwanza after Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki stated they had expected her to attend the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Delegates Conference (NDC), where Ruto was crowned as the party’s presidential candidate for the August polls, Karua has come out to clarify her position on the coalition of her choice.

The former Justice Minister noted that she was buying time to analyse which of the two sides would match her ideologies.

She insisted that she had not joined any of the two political factions.

She argued that the two sides had corrupt leaders who had selfish interests rather than prioritising service delivery.

“I have been asked about my thoughts on the presidential race. In those two teams, there is no team that lacks corruption.

“All I am waiting for is to look keenly at which team will have more people that are good who I can work with to safeguard our resources from being stolen,” she stated.

The Kirinyaga gubernatorial aspirant added that she would work with those who are not corrupt in the coalition she will choose to bring change in the country.

“We will cast our vote for the presidency but only to the team that will be able to rescue our country,” she insisted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.