Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – Businesswoman Grita Muthoni has officially joined the Presidential race and has become the first female Presidential hopeful in this year’s General Election.

Speaking during the declaration of her bid at a Nairobi hotel on Sunday, Grita said that if elected, she will not only restore the rule of law but will also create servant leadership to address the problems bedeviling the country.

“I come to you today, humbly representing and tendering my aspiration to be the fifth President of the great Republic of Kenya,” Muthoni said.

The University of East London graduate will be vying on a Forum for the Restoration of Democracy–Asili (FORD–Asili) party ticket, an outfit that first fielded a presidential candidate in 1992, the late Kenneth Matiba.

While urging voters to reject her competitors, Grita without mentioning names said ODM leader, Raila Odinga, and Deputy President William Ruto lack the country’s best interests at heart.

She accused the two presidential front runners of failing to address the plight of Kenyans despite having been in Government for decades.

“My call into leadership is people-driven for millions of Kenyans who are seeking an alternative and authentic leadership. Kenyans are exhausted, suffering and depressed by the current options in leadership. They have been in power for decades and have failed to offer solutions. In fact, they are part of the problem the country is facing,” she said.

The mother of three previously served as the Chair and President of the Kenya Going Green Campaign, which aims to plant 50 million trees by the end of 2023.

She was also a member of the Global Governing Council of the European Digital University Education, USA, in BlockChain Certification Application.

She has extensive experience working for both profit and nonprofit organizations, including New Wine Church in the UK, Josephat Charity, in London, UK, and World Mothers and Children Organization in Gothenburg, Sweden, to name but a few.

The Kenyan DAILY POST