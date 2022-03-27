Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Senior Assistant Administrative Officer

Job description

To support the implementation of office administrative services in the Institute; flow of communication; process information and institutional documents; transport, security; logistics and courier services; meetings, institutional events and assets.

Key Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities will entail: –

  • Preparing responses to simple routine correspondences;
  • Maintaining office diary and protocol;
  • Handling telephone calls and appointments;
  • Recording dictation in shorthand form;
  • Ensuring security of office records, documents and equipment;
  • Attending to visitors/clients;
  • Planning and schedule meetings.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

  • Have Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education KCSE (Minimum C-);
  • Have Diploma in Secretarial Services from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) from a recognized institution;
  • A minimum of three (3) years relevant work experience;
  • Proficiency in computer applications; and
  • Fulfil the requirements of Chapter six (6) of the Constitution.

HOW TO APPLY

If you are interested, possess the necessary qualification and experience, kindly send your filled application form; cover letter; curriculum vitae, and certificates quoting the job title and reference as subject matter to the email below, on or before 12 April 2022 by 5:00 pm.

Email address: kipprajobs@josim.co.ke

Hand-delivered applications should be submitted at Josim Instantaneous Consultium Limited Offices Located at Bazaar Plaza, Moi Avenue, Nairobi Fourth Floor Room No. D2

The public is notified of the following:

  • All applications MUST be received on or before 12 April 2022 by 5:00 pm.
  • KIPPRA is an equal opportunity employer. Persons with disability, females, marginalized and minorities are encouraged to apply
  • There are NO fees charged by KIPPRA for any application of these positions
  • Canvassing for any of these positions will result in disqualification of the candidate
  • ONLY shortlisted candidates will be contacted and will be required to avail the following documents during the interview:
  •  Original academic certificates
  • Clearance from Higher Education Loans Board
  • Clearance from Criminal Investigation Department
  • Clearance from Ethics and Anti–Corruption Commission
  • Clearance from Kenya Revenue Authority (Tax Compliance Certificate)
  • Evidence of publications where required
  • Recommendation letter (s)

