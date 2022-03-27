Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Senior Assistant Administrative Officer
Job description
To support the implementation of office administrative services in the Institute; flow of communication; process information and institutional documents; transport, security; logistics and courier services; meetings, institutional events and assets.
Key Responsibilities
Duties and responsibilities will entail: –
- Preparing responses to simple routine correspondences;
- Maintaining office diary and protocol;
- Handling telephone calls and appointments;
- Recording dictation in shorthand form;
- Ensuring security of office records, documents and equipment;
- Attending to visitors/clients;
- Planning and schedule meetings.
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:
- Have Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education KCSE (Minimum C-);
- Have Diploma in Secretarial Services from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) from a recognized institution;
- A minimum of three (3) years relevant work experience;
- Proficiency in computer applications; and
- Fulfil the requirements of Chapter six (6) of the Constitution.
HOW TO APPLY
If you are interested, possess the necessary qualification and experience, kindly send your filled application form; cover letter; curriculum vitae, and certificates quoting the job title and reference as subject matter to the email below, on or before 12 April 2022 by 5:00 pm.
Email address: kipprajobs@josim.co.ke
Hand-delivered applications should be submitted at Josim Instantaneous Consultium Limited Offices Located at Bazaar Plaza, Moi Avenue, Nairobi Fourth Floor Room No. D2
The public is notified of the following:
- All applications MUST be received on or before 12 April 2022 by 5:00 pm.
- KIPPRA is an equal opportunity employer. Persons with disability, females, marginalized and minorities are encouraged to apply
- There are NO fees charged by KIPPRA for any application of these positions
- Canvassing for any of these positions will result in disqualification of the candidate
- ONLY shortlisted candidates will be contacted and will be required to avail the following documents during the interview:
- Original academic certificates
- Clearance from Higher Education Loans Board
- Clearance from Criminal Investigation Department
- Clearance from Ethics and Anti–Corruption Commission
- Clearance from Kenya Revenue Authority (Tax Compliance Certificate)
- Evidence of publications where required
- Recommendation letter (s)
