Senior Assistant Administrative Officer

Job description

To support the implementation of office administrative services in the Institute; flow of communication; process information and institutional documents; transport, security; logistics and courier services; meetings, institutional events and assets.

Key Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities will entail: –

Preparing responses to simple routine correspondences;

Maintaining office diary and protocol;

Handling telephone calls and appointments;

Recording dictation in shorthand form;

Ensuring security of office records, documents and equipment;

Attending to visitors/clients;

Planning and schedule meetings.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

Have Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education KCSE (Minimum C-);

Have Diploma in Secretarial Services from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) from a recognized institution;

A minimum of three (3) years relevant work experience;

Proficiency in computer applications; and

Fulfil the requirements of Chapter six (6) of the Constitution.

HOW TO APPLY

If you are interested, possess the necessary qualification and experience, kindly send your filled application form; cover letter; curriculum vitae, and certificates quoting the job title and reference as subject matter to the email below, on or before 12 April 2022 by 5:00 pm.

Email address: kipprajobs@josim.co.ke

Hand-delivered applications should be submitted at Josim Instantaneous Consultium Limited Offices Located at Bazaar Plaza, Moi Avenue, Nairobi Fourth Floor Room No. D2

The public is notified of the following:

All applications MUST be received on or before 12 April 2022 by 5:00 pm.

KIPPRA is an equal opportunity employer. Persons with disability, females, marginalized and minorities are encouraged to apply

There are NO fees charged by KIPPRA for any application of these positions

Canvassing for any of these positions will result in disqualification of the candidate

ONLY shortlisted candidates will be contacted and will be required to avail the following documents during the interview:

Original academic certificates

Clearance from Higher Education Loans Board

Clearance from Criminal Investigation Department

Clearance from Ethics and Anti–Corruption Commission

Clearance from Kenya Revenue Authority (Tax Compliance Certificate)

Evidence of publications where required

Recommendation letter (s)