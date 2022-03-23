Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, 23 March 2022 – Questions have been raised on social media over the recent trend where young ladies are flaunting their assets on Twitter in figure-hugging clothes while marketing their businesses.
Are the ladies genuinely marketing their businesses or it’s the new way of looking for sponsors online?
Just look at the photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>