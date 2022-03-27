Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 27 March 2022 – A woman is nursing injuries in Siaya County after she was assaulted by her husband, following a domestic dispute.

Judith Anyango, aged 40, confronted her husband Jactone Opondo after she discovered that he was cheating on her, leading to a scuffle.

Opondo reportedly took a panga during the scuffle and attacked his wife before escaping.

Luckily, neighbours rescued her after she cried for help and took her to the hospital.

Anyango sustained serious injuries on her face but she is in a stable station.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt for her killer husband.

See photos of Anyango, who almost lost her life at the hands of her abusive husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST