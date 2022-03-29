Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 29 March 2022 – Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has once again caused a stir after she was captured on camera shaking her goodies in public.

The well-endowed Senator left little for men to imagine as she displayed her dancing skills while jamming to a famous Kisii song.

The crowd went wild after she outshined the men she was dancing with on the podium.

This is not the first time that the married Senator has been spotted dancing seductively in public.

A few weeks ago, she was the talk of social media after a video of her dancing seductively at the UDA national delegates conference went viral

Watch the latest video of Omanga shaking what her mama gave her.

