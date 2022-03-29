Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 29 March 2022 – Laikipia Woman Rep, Cate Waruguru, attended a church service last Sunday where she led congregants in praise and worship.

Rocking a long dress, the controversial lawmaker, displayed her vocal prowess as she sang a popular Kikuyu praise song.

The video has sparked reactions, with some Netizens saying that she was just pulling stunts to hunt for votes.

Social media is littered with photos and videos of different politicians pulling stunts to woo voters ahead of the hotly contested August 9th general elections.

It seems Waruguru has perfected the art of pulling stunts.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.