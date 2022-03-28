Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 28, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has denied claims that he had plotted to overthrow President Uhuru Kenyatta.

While meeting Mt Kenya elders and elected leaders on Saturday, Uhuru revealed that his deputy was scheming to impeach him, a move that saw him shake hands with ODM leader Raila Odinga to counter the move.

But speaking in Mombasa yesterday, the visibly angry Ruto termed the allegations by President Uhuru Kenyatta as baseless and propaganda.

“As deputy president, I know what I must do and I will never, I have never and it has never happened that I could be part of anything that could bring down the government of Kenya and those who are spreading those lies, shame on you, shame on you, shame on you. You deserve nothing but shame,” William Ruto said.

The former Agriculture Minister said he was not a fool, a drunkard, or a mad man to help put together a government then go behind it and plan to remove it.

Ruto, instead, said that it was Raila who wanted to impeach the head of state when he swore himself in as the “Peoples president.”

“The person known for going against the Kenyan Constitution is known. He wanted to overthrow the government in 1982 and then recently swore himself in as the President to overthrow the Constitution.

“My friend, you must be confusing me with your project,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.