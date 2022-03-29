Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 29 March 2022 – Netizens were treated to free drama after Stivo Simple Boy’s new girlfriend, Ladasa, exchanged bitter words with his ex-lover, Pritty.

Pritty confronted Ladasa, an upcoming Mombasa singer, and accused her of wrecking their publicized affair.

Ladasa hit back at Pritty and told her that she doesn’t know how to treat a man and that’s why Stivo dumped her.

She went on to brag that she will teach Pritty how a man should be treated, now that she is dating her boyfriend.

As they continued to trade jabs, Pritty threatened to beat up Ladasa and assured her that Stivo will soon dump her because he loves well-endowed ladies, yet she is skinny.

See screenshots of their heated conversation.

