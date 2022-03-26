Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 26, 2022 – The sibling rivalry between the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) is threatening to split the Azimio La Umoja coalition; something that has even threatened Raila Odinga’s tour of Western Kenya.

The two parties that support Raila Odinga’s presidential bid under Azimio la Umoja are striving to control the larger Western region.

In a clear indication that all is not well between the two, DAP-K released a statement ruling out any form of zoning, saying that it will field candidates in every part of the country.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports in the media that DAP-K has reached a zoning agreement with another party on fielding candidates in western Kenya…DAP-K has only joined Azimio la Umoja like other partner parties and we have not signed any other agreement,” the statement read.

DAP-K, which is associated with Eugene Wamalwa, hit out at ODM accusing Raila’s party of using propaganda to curtail its growth.

“We call upon our aspirants and supporters to continue their activities of popularizing their candidature and the party in their areas without being held hostage by our partners and competitors eager to use propaganda to fight us,” they added.

Since its formation, DAP-K has turned out to be a thorn in the flesh for ODM, especially in Kakamega County.

Initially, there was a perception that Wamalwa’s party will concentrate more in Bungoma and Trans Nzoia counties, but today it has made some forays in the popular Kakamega County.

In fact, some ODM leaders have been complaining that DAP-K’s main agenda is to dislodge ODM from the Western region.

“DAP-K people have not been sincere in their entry into Western. They have a secret agenda to dislodge ODM from the region, and we are aware of that scheme,” said Budalang’i MP Raphael Wanjala.

Speaking recently, ODM Deputy Party Leader Wycliffe Oparanya also hit out at the Wafula Wamunyinyi-led party accusing it of lack of respect.

