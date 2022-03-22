Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 22 March 2022 – Cameroon’s first-choice goalkeeper and Ajax player, Andre Onana, was involved in a grisly accident on Tuesday morning while in the company of his brother.

He was heading to Douala for Cameroon’s upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Algeria when his posh Range Rover collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle.

Luckily, he escaped without any injuries and continued his journey in a borrowed car.

His brother was also not injured.

However, the Range Rover they were travelling in was badly damaged.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST