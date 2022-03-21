Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has unmasked powerful organs in the government sponsoring opinion polls showing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga leading and Deputy President William Ruto trailing.

Last week, an opinion poll conducted by Radio Africa showed that if elections are held today, Raila will win with 47.4 percent followed by Deputy President William Ruto with 43.4 percent.

However, in a social media post over the weekend, Ahmednasir said the Radio Africa poll was sponsored by the Jubilee Party and Office of the President and it was to create a perception that Raila is ahead of Ruto in terms of popularity.

Ahmednasir further stated that the opinion exaggerated Raila’s popularity with 20-35 percent and suppressed Ruto’s popularity with 15-25 percent.

“JUBILEE (Office of the President) SPONSORED “opinion polls” are suppressing DP RUTO’s popularity by as much as 15 to 25% and exaggerating Hon. Raila’s popularity by between 20 to 35%,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

The lawyer is an ardent supporter of Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST