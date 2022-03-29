Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – The Supreme Court is set to issue its judgment on the appeal case on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) on Thursday.

Supreme Court Registrar Letizia Wachira said the seven-judge bench chaired by Chief Justice Martha Koome will issue the verdict at 9.00 am.

“Take notice that the judgment in this matter will be delivered on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 9.00 am before the Supreme Court of Kenya,” read the notice.

Both the High Court and the Court of Appeal shot down the push to amend the Constitution through the BBI, describing the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021, as null and void.

However, President Uhuru Kenyatta through the Attorney General, Paul Kihara and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga appealed the ruling at the Supreme Court and the judgment will be made on Thursday.

Reacting to the announcement, Ahmednasir predicted that the Supreme Court will revive the BBI case since the judges have been compromised by the State.

“In the BBI case, nobody knew what the 5 judges of the High Court would rule. In the Court of Appeal, no one knew what the 7 judges of the court would rule.

“For the Supreme Court judgment, most Kenyans and all politicians are discussing the finer details of the 7 judges’ judgment. sad,” Ahmednasir stated.

