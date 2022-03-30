Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 30, 2022 – Renowned Kenyan blogger and social media commentator, Robert Alai, has withdrawn from the Nyando Parliamentary race after reportedly ‘listening to the ground’’

Last week, a poll conducted by Mizani Africa in the Nyando parliamentary race put Robert Alai in the tail end and this may be the reason why he opted out of the race.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Wednesday, Alai said he would be vying for the Kileleshwa MCA seat on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket.

“I have lived in Kileleshwa for the past four years. And after my research, I realised that there is a gap in the leadership of the ward. That is why I have declared interest to fill that particular gap,” Alai said.

If elected, Alai said that he would ensure that he addressed the challenges affecting the residents.

“I would see to it that we have a proper plan for our city because if we don’t do that, then slums will start mushrooming from everywhere. I will also be at the forefront in addressing the Boda Boda menace that is a big headache not only in Nairobi but Kenya as a whole,” Alai stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.