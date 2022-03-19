Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 19, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua has finally revealed the coalition she will join ahead of the August 9th General Election.

For the last few weeks, Karua has been in the political wilderness since she refused to join former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement and Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

But speaking on Friday in a rally in Kirinyaga County, Karua said she will join a coalition that has few thieves of public money because she hates corrupt leaders.

“I have been asked about my thoughts on the presidential race. In those two teams, no team lacks corrupt leaders.

“All I am waiting for is to look keenly at which team will have more good people who I can work with to safeguard our resources from being stolen”, Karua said.

