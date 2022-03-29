Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Area Administrator

Job Purpose/Mission

The Area Administrator is responsible for Customer Experience in the Service Centers, logistics, and stock, and handover of products to customers that are eligible.

Responsibilities

To observe and record 100% accuracy handover per shop, For each handover, all relevant documents (corresponding customer contract, proof of ID, customer declaration form etc.) are scanned & uploaded per customer via Mtawi

Physical stock counting (daily) and reconciling physical stock with stock levels on Tally software system.

Matching of expected and submitted inventory, matching of stock figures (DB/Tally) and the physical stock count.

Coordinating submission of daily/weekly reports of return and repairs within the responsible regions per Service Center

Ensure customer education is highly conducted to promote customer satisfaction and Explaining after-sales service to the customer.

Correctly transacting and tracking all incoming and outgoing inventory to ensure accurate stock levels are consistently maintained on Tally software system.

Contribute to 10% of sales target as per the hub distribution and handle all walk-in customers at the Service Centers.

Ensuring all licenses and regulatory data is up to date and correctly displayed as per the QA management policy.

Fully implement the FIFO methodology within the Service Centers

Display systems to be presentable, complete, clean, and working at any time.

Achieve financial reporting on Service Center expenses month by month per region and as per the assigned Service Center.

Storage room setup (proper arrangements of items, labelling, separation of spare parts (used and broken).

Organizing all documents in designated folders (logistics documents and customer contracts)

Gathering a benchmark data for assessment purpose and analysis of causes of portfolio deterioration.

Completing assigned tasks in line with applicable policies, guidelines, processes, and procedures.

Displaying Mobisol SHS and appliances as instructed and ensuring a shop appearance in line with Service Center related guidelines

Knowledge And Skills

Experience:

2 years of experience in stock management and customer service.

Experience in customer relationship management.

Team Player

Qualifications:

Be a holder of a diploma, preferably in Business, Logistics, and its related fields

Language(s):

English

A native language

Technology:

Computer Literacy

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to ENGIE on boards.greenhouse.io to apply