Area Administrator
Job Purpose/Mission
The Area Administrator is responsible for Customer Experience in the Service Centers, logistics, and stock, and handover of products to customers that are eligible.
Responsibilities
- To observe and record 100% accuracy handover per shop, For each handover, all relevant documents (corresponding customer contract, proof of ID, customer declaration form etc.) are scanned & uploaded per customer via Mtawi
- Physical stock counting (daily) and reconciling physical stock with stock levels on Tally software system.
- Matching of expected and submitted inventory, matching of stock figures (DB/Tally) and the physical stock count.
- Coordinating submission of daily/weekly reports of return and repairs within the responsible regions per Service Center
- Ensure customer education is highly conducted to promote customer satisfaction and Explaining after-sales service to the customer.
- Correctly transacting and tracking all incoming and outgoing inventory to ensure accurate stock levels are consistently maintained on Tally software system.
- Contribute to 10% of sales target as per the hub distribution and handle all walk-in customers at the Service Centers.
- Ensuring all licenses and regulatory data is up to date and correctly displayed as per the QA management policy.
- Fully implement the FIFO methodology within the Service Centers
- Display systems to be presentable, complete, clean, and working at any time.
- Achieve financial reporting on Service Center expenses month by month per region and as per the assigned Service Center.
- Storage room setup (proper arrangements of items, labelling, separation of spare parts (used and broken).
- Organizing all documents in designated folders (logistics documents and customer contracts)
- Gathering a benchmark data for assessment purpose and analysis of causes of portfolio deterioration.
- Completing assigned tasks in line with applicable policies, guidelines, processes, and procedures.
- Displaying Mobisol SHS and appliances as instructed and ensuring a shop appearance in line with Service Center related guidelines
Knowledge And Skills
Experience:
- 2 years of experience in stock management and customer service.
- Experience in customer relationship management.
- Team Player
Qualifications:
- Be a holder of a diploma, preferably in Business, Logistics, and its related fields
Language(s):
- English
- A native language
Technology:
- Computer Literacy
How To Apply
Interested and qualified? Go to ENGIE on boards.greenhouse.io to apply
