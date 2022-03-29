Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Area Administrator

Job Purpose/Mission

The Area Administrator is responsible for Customer Experience in the Service Centers, logistics, and stock, and handover of products to customers that are eligible.

Responsibilities

  • To observe and record 100% accuracy handover per shop, For each handover, all relevant documents (corresponding customer contract, proof of ID, customer declaration form etc.) are scanned & uploaded per customer via Mtawi
  • Physical stock counting (daily) and reconciling physical stock with stock levels on Tally software system.
  • Matching of expected and submitted inventory, matching of stock figures (DB/Tally) and the physical stock count.
  • Coordinating submission of daily/weekly reports of return and repairs within the responsible regions per Service Center
  • Ensure customer education is highly conducted to promote customer satisfaction and Explaining after-sales service to the customer.
  • Correctly transacting and tracking all incoming and outgoing inventory to ensure accurate stock levels are consistently maintained on Tally software system.
  • Contribute to 10% of sales target as per the hub distribution and handle all walk-in customers at the Service Centers.
  • Ensuring all licenses and regulatory data is up to date and correctly displayed as per the QA management policy.
  • Fully implement the FIFO methodology within the Service Centers
  • Display systems to be presentable, complete, clean, and working at any time.
  • Achieve financial reporting on Service Center expenses month by month per region and as per the assigned Service Center.
  • Storage room setup (proper arrangements of items, labelling, separation of spare parts (used and broken).
  • Organizing all documents in designated folders (logistics documents and customer contracts)
  • Gathering a benchmark data for assessment purpose and analysis of causes of portfolio deterioration.
  • Completing assigned tasks in line with applicable policies, guidelines, processes, and procedures.
  • Displaying Mobisol SHS and appliances as instructed and ensuring a shop appearance in line with Service Center related guidelines

Knowledge And Skills

Experience:

  • 2 years of experience in stock management and customer service.
  • Experience in customer relationship management.
  • Team Player

Qualifications:

  • Be a holder of a diploma, preferably in Business, Logistics, and its related fields

Language(s):

  • English
  • A native language

Technology:

  • Computer Literacy

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to ENGIE on boards.greenhouse.io to apply

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply