Sales Administrator

Key Responsibilities

Ensure that the prospects database is filled in by the sales agents with all the required information as per template and is updated at all times. In addition, the sales admin should give feedback to the sales manager on noncompliance by sales agents.

Compile customer feedback and market survey data on a monthly basis as per guidelines.

Carry out regular/monthly cleaning of the prospects database to ensure data uniformity

Prepare and submit weekly sales activity analysis /productivity ad hoc reports from the prospects database and SAGE system that may be required from time to time by various stakeholders.

Sales prospects profiling so as to maximise on sales conversion rates by monitoring the sales agent’s activities, volume of quotation per week and month, activity report weekly and monthly & the hit ratio.

Commitment to excellence, provide prompt and courteous service to all customers, actively creating positive relationships and service efficiency.

Proactively address sales cycle times for sales processes while escalating issues and following up, where necessary, with the requisite departments.

Provide the sales manager and production team with a monthly forecast from the sales pipeline.

Devising effective territory sales and marketing strategies

Mentoring and interacting with members of staff at all levels to foster growth and encourage development among the senior management team and all other members of staff.

Discovering sales opportunities through consumer research

Participating in industry or promotional events to cultivate customer relationships.

Conducting training in sales techniques and company product attributes.

Assessing sales performance according to KPIs and provide innovative solutions for stellar.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates to send their CVs to careers@frank-mgt.com CC frank.vacancies@yahoo.com on or before 29th March 2022