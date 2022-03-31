Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER, PROPERTY KRC/HR/2022/02

The job holder is responsible for collecting rent, preparing and keeping up to date records on rental and issue letters of offer; facilitate documents and visitors within the division and liaise with the service providers on quarterly service delivery.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

Resolving tenants issues.

Ensuring adherence to property management rules and regulations.

Participate in the preparation of monthly, quarterly and annual reports.

Monitoring voids in Kisumu Reinsurance Plaza and coordinating the leasing process

Tenant Accounts Reconciliation for Reinsurance Plaza Kisumu

Rent collection for specific allocated active accounts and all inactive lease accounts in Reinsurance Plaza Kisumu

Preparation of reports for the building to be used in meetings.

Monitoring and updating Kisumu Reinsurance Plaza Expenses Budget

Initiation of debt recovery measures (Auction, Debt collection services) for Kisumu Reinsurance Plaza.

Monitoring Lease expiry status and assisting Premises Officer in lease renewals for Reinsurance Plaza Kisumu in the Property Management Module

Any other duties assigned by management.

THE PERSON

Applicants should possess a Bachelor’s degree in Land Economics / Real Estate Management or its equivalent from a recognized University.

They should have a professional certificate in relevant fields such as Property Valuation and Property Management and hold membership from the Institute of Surveyors of Kenya or other relevant professional bodies.

The applicant should have two to three years of relevant working experience, with Proficiency in IT, leadership skills, Interpersonal Skills, Communication Skills and Integrity

How To Apply

Applicants should indicate on the CV their current/last salary and whether they are persons living with a disability. They should post or email as attachments their CV and cover letter quoting the relevant Job Ref No. outlining how they meet the requirements for the position to:-

The Human Resource Manager

Kenya Reinsurance Corporation Limited

P. O Box 30271, 00100 GPO

NAIROBI

E-mail: hr@kenyare.co.ke

Closing Date: 19th April 2022.