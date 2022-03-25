Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Admin Officer

Duties and Responsibilities

Specifically, duties and responsibilities will entail:

Identifies office space for staff;

Updates office accommodation register;

Maintains and updates inventory of office furniture and equipment;

Generates administrative reports on repairs and maintenance;

Provides Secretariat services to department’s staff meetings;

Follows up on payment of bills for common services;

Supervises general cleaning of the Authority’s offices;

Supervises waste disposals;

Ensures the maintenance of office equipment and furniture;

Participates in the management of Transport logistics.

Organizes travel, accommodation, meetings, seminars, workshops and conferences

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:

Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration; Business Administration or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Proficiency in computer applications;

Functional Skills, Behavioral Competencies/Attributes

Communication skills

Organizational skills,

Teamwork skills.

Meet provision of Chapter Six of the Constitution

Interested Candidates

Application Letter;

Copies of academic certificates and testimonials;

A copy of the National Identity Card or Valid Passport;

Updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) detailing current position, qualifications, working experience, current and expected salary, a working email and Daytime telephone number;

Indicate the Position applied for on the Envelope.

OTHER KEY REQUIREMENTS

Kenya Revenue Authority (Tax Compliance Certificate);

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB Clearance Certificate);

Criminal Investigations Department (Certificate of Good Conduct);

An approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB Report);

Ethics and Anticorruption Commission (Dully filled and completed first schedule (s.13) and self-declaration form stamped by the EACC.

How to Apply

Applications must be delivered in hard copy to the registered mail via the address below to be received by 11th April 2022 at 5:00pm.

Ag. DIRECTOR GENERAL

The Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority

P.O Box 30117, 00100

NAIROBI