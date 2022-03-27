Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job description
TheSenior Associate – Accounts Receivable Will process all sales invoices, match with payments, follow up with the sales team on weekly collection actions and work with the credit administration team to ensure accurate tracking and reporting of accounts receivables.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Check all source documents for any sale (LPOs, delivery notes, contracts, etc) as per revenue recognition policy
- Make and Post Sales Invoices as per revenue recognition policy, create and post CASH, complete cash matching on a daily basis to ensure up to date AR
- Create ETRs as per tax policy
- Issue invoices and account statements as per agreement with the Sales team
- Create and aggregate necessary documentation from past-due customers with the Sales team
- Reconcile LPF, MPesa, Bank, Inventory, and any other external system that is impacted by Sales with ERP
- Actively pursue delinquent customers to collect outstanding AR
- Reconcile all revenue related TBs as requested
- Collaborate with the retention teams to track and manage AR performance to improve our collections
- Collaborate with the retention teams to prepare and analyze all AR reports and models to track key metrics
- Periodically review and update the credit policy in line with best practice in collaboration with the retention teams and other internal stakeholders
- Collaborate with our external debt collector (EDC) to follow up with delinquent customers to effectively manage our accounts receivables
Qualifications
- Business Degree preferably in Finance or Accounting
- A minimum of CPA 2 or it’s equivalent will be an added advantage
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in accounting with at least 1 year on AR management
- Background working in credit management will be an added advantage
- Advanced Microsoft Excel knowledge
- Be an excellent team player/collaborator with great communication skills
- Have demonstrated the ability to act decisively and resolve problems
How to Apply
