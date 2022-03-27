Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job description

TheSenior Associate – Accounts Receivable Will process all sales invoices, match with payments, follow up with the sales team on weekly collection actions and work with the credit administration team to ensure accurate tracking and reporting of accounts receivables.

Duties and Responsibilities

Check all source documents for any sale (LPOs, delivery notes, contracts, etc) as per revenue recognition policy

Make and Post Sales Invoices as per revenue recognition policy, create and post CASH, complete cash matching on a daily basis to ensure up to date AR

Create ETRs as per tax policy

Issue invoices and account statements as per agreement with the Sales team

Create and aggregate necessary documentation from past-due customers with the Sales team

Reconcile LPF, MPesa, Bank, Inventory, and any other external system that is impacted by Sales with ERP

Actively pursue delinquent customers to collect outstanding AR

Reconcile all revenue related TBs as requested

Collaborate with the retention teams to track and manage AR performance to improve our collections

Collaborate with the retention teams to prepare and analyze all AR reports and models to track key metrics

Periodically review and update the credit policy in line with best practice in collaboration with the retention teams and other internal stakeholders

Collaborate with our external debt collector (EDC) to follow up with delinquent customers to effectively manage our accounts receivables

Qualifications

Business Degree preferably in Finance or Accounting

A minimum of CPA 2 or it’s equivalent will be an added advantage

Minimum 2 years’ experience in accounting with at least 1 year on AR management

Background working in credit management will be an added advantage

Advanced Microsoft Excel knowledge

Be an excellent team player/collaborator with great communication skills

Have demonstrated the ability to act decisively and resolve problems

How to Apply

