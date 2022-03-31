Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Title: Finance Intern

Reporting to: Finance Manager

Industry: Renewable Energy.

Location: Nairobi.

Number of Positions: 2 Position(s).

Gross Salary: KES. 20,000/=

Job Purpose: This is an opportunity to kick start your career with a leading manufacturer of solar products and car batteries in Kenya. From early on, you’ll have hands-on responsibility and the support you need to develop skills and experiences that will enable you to fulfil your potential.

We’re looking for graduates who not only have the capability to succeed in the company today but also have the potential to be our leaders of tomorrow. You should be full of energy, enthusiasm and optimism in everything you do – following your instincts and standing up for what you feel is right. You’ll have the opportunity to work collaboratively while showing your confidence and conviction to challenge people, in pursuit of finding the best and most innovative solutions for the company.

Programme Description: The internship program is designed to provide real work experience and professional development to university undergraduates. The program not only offers students real work experience, under the guidance of dedicated professional supervisors, but offers the graduates an opportunity to engage in a company with a GREAT culture.

The internship program will run for 6-12 months and will commence in Mid-April 2022. You will be starting alongside other graduates and you’ll learn from each other and build relationships across all levels.

You will need to be able to forge lasting relationships, bring commitment and energy to improve our performance, and a genuine entrepreneurial spirit in tune with our company’s culture.

Character is everything; if you share our client’s sense of adventure, you’ll have the chance to learn a huge range of skills & disciplines and build an exceptional career with us.

Your drive and agility will be applied to overcome challenges and to develop yourself as you progress through the program.

You’re able to build strong relationships in order to learn and grow together, as well as to influence and inspire others to always do better.

Many of these relationships will be core to your success now and in the future as you progress through the organization. In addition to the behaviors above you’ll need.

Qualifications

Bachelor of Finance/Business Administration/ or related field.

Fluency in English Excellent numerical & analytical ability.

Demonstrates a high level of curiosity.

Must have graduated in 2020 and/ or graduating in 2022.

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates to send their resumes to jobs@gaprecruitment.co.ke latest by Thursday 7th April 2022.

Indicate email subject as Finance Intern.