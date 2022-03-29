Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



PCEA Kikuyu Hospital, one of the leading Mission Hospitals, works to promote the well-being of all people through provision of affordable, comprehensive health care services while witnessing the Love of Christ Through Healing. We provide specialized services in: – Ophthalmic, Orthopedic and Dental, as well as General Medical services.

The Hospital is soliciting for qualified applicants for the position of Accounts Clerk..

Qualifications

O Level certificate

Must have at least CPA Part I

Minimum of two years relevant experience

Good organizational and reporting skills

Ability to meet set deadlines

Should demonstrate high level of compassion, integrity, commitment, professionalism, stewardship and God-fearing.

Good Conduct Certificate.

Responsibilities

Receives cash, cheques, M-Pesa and point of sales for fees charges, and any other revenue.

Issues receipts upon confirmation of correctness of the amount received.

Ensures that cheques, coins and notes received are authentic.

Reconciliation of revenue received with the shift report on daily basis.

Prints and issues credit slips for cooperate clients.

Clears patients for discharge upon payment of final bill.

Billing of consultation fees for inpatients and account paying clients.

How to Apply

For more details and how to apply, visit the hospital website.

Website: www.pceakikuyuhospital.org

Application deadline will be on 7th April 2022.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.