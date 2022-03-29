Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

PCEA Kikuyu Hospital, one of the leading Mission Hospitals, works to promote the well-being of all people through provision of affordable, comprehensive health care services while witnessing the Love of Christ Through Healing. We provide specialized services in: – Ophthalmic, Orthopedic and Dental, as well as General Medical services.

The Hospital is soliciting for qualified applicants for the position of Accounts Clerk..

Qualifications

  • O Level certificate
  • Must have at least CPA Part I
  • Minimum of two years relevant experience
  • Good organizational and reporting skills
  • Ability to meet set deadlines
  • Should demonstrate high level of compassion, integrity, commitment, professionalism, stewardship and God-fearing.
  • Good Conduct Certificate.

 Responsibilities

  • Receives cash, cheques, M-Pesa and point of sales for fees charges, and any other revenue.
  • Issues receipts upon confirmation of correctness of the amount received.
  • Ensures that cheques, coins and notes received are authentic.
  • Reconciliation of revenue received with the shift report on daily basis.
  • Prints and issues credit slips for cooperate clients.
  • Clears patients for discharge upon payment of final bill.
  • Billing of consultation fees for inpatients and account paying clients.

How to Apply

For more details and how to apply, visit the hospital website.

Website: www.pceakikuyuhospital.org

Application deadline will be on 7th April 2022.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

