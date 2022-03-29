Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
PCEA Kikuyu Hospital, one of the leading Mission Hospitals, works to promote the well-being of all people through provision of affordable, comprehensive health care services while witnessing the Love of Christ Through Healing. We provide specialized services in: – Ophthalmic, Orthopedic and Dental, as well as General Medical services.
The Hospital is soliciting for qualified applicants for the position of Accounts Clerk..
Qualifications
- O Level certificate
- Must have at least CPA Part I
- Minimum of two years relevant experience
- Good organizational and reporting skills
- Ability to meet set deadlines
- Should demonstrate high level of compassion, integrity, commitment, professionalism, stewardship and God-fearing.
- Good Conduct Certificate.
Responsibilities
- Receives cash, cheques, M-Pesa and point of sales for fees charges, and any other revenue.
- Issues receipts upon confirmation of correctness of the amount received.
- Ensures that cheques, coins and notes received are authentic.
- Reconciliation of revenue received with the shift report on daily basis.
- Prints and issues credit slips for cooperate clients.
- Clears patients for discharge upon payment of final bill.
- Billing of consultation fees for inpatients and account paying clients.
How to Apply
For more details and how to apply, visit the hospital website.
Website: www.pceakikuyuhospital.org
Application deadline will be on 7th April 2022.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
