Job description

The Senior Accounts Assistant supports the Finance department in the planning, coordinating and controlling the Institute’s financial resources in accordance with government policies, procedures to ensure accountability; and ensure compliance with the Public Finance Management Act and Regulations in management of the Institute financial resources.

Key Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities will entail: –

  • Preparing payment vouchers, imprests and committal documents in accordance with laid down financial rules and regulations;
  • Carrying out bank reconciliation;
  • Examining payment vouchers and committal documents in accordance with laid down financial rules and regulations;
  • Verifying data entered into cashbooks, ledgers, vote books, registers;
  • Verifying and receipting of all monies due and payable to the Institute;
  • Safe custody of accountable documents under his/her sections(s);
  • Ensuring proper maintenance of efficient filling systems; and
  • Safe keeping of invoices, receipts and other accounts records.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

  • Minimum of CPA III or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution
  • Computer skills;
  • Have at least three (3) years working experience in a relevant field;
  • Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results; and
  • Fulfil the requirements of Chapter six (6) of the Constitution.

HOW TO APPLY

If you are interested, possess the necessary qualification and experience, kindly send your filled application form; cover letter; curriculum vitae, and certificates quoting the job title and reference as subject matter to the email below, on or before 12 April 2022 by 5:00 pm.

Email address: kipprajobs@josim.co.ke

Hand-delivered applications should be submitted at Josim Instantaneous Consultium Limited Offices Located at Bazaar Plaza, Moi Avenue, Nairobi Fourth Floor Room No. D2

The public is notified of the following:

  • All applications MUST be received on or before 12 April 2022 by 5:00 pm.
  • KIPPRA is an equal opportunity employer. Persons with disability, females, marginalized and minorities are encouraged to apply
  • There are NO fees charged by KIPPRA for any application of these positions
  • Canvassing for any of these positions will result in disqualification of the candidate
  • ONLY shortlisted candidates will be contacted and will be required to avail the following documents during the interview:
  •  Original academic certificates
  • Clearance from Higher Education Loans Board
  • Clearance from Criminal Investigation Department
  • Clearance from Ethics and Anti–Corruption Commission
  • Clearance from Kenya Revenue Authority (Tax Compliance Certificate)
  • Evidence of publications where required
  • Recommendation letter (s)

