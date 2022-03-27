Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job description
The Senior Accounts Assistant supports the Finance department in the planning, coordinating and controlling the Institute’s financial resources in accordance with government policies, procedures to ensure accountability; and ensure compliance with the Public Finance Management Act and Regulations in management of the Institute financial resources.
Key Responsibilities
Duties and responsibilities will entail: –
- Preparing payment vouchers, imprests and committal documents in accordance with laid down financial rules and regulations;
- Carrying out bank reconciliation;
- Examining payment vouchers and committal documents in accordance with laid down financial rules and regulations;
- Verifying data entered into cashbooks, ledgers, vote books, registers;
- Verifying and receipting of all monies due and payable to the Institute;
- Safe custody of accountable documents under his/her sections(s);
- Ensuring proper maintenance of efficient filling systems; and
- Safe keeping of invoices, receipts and other accounts records.
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:
- Minimum of CPA III or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution
- Computer skills;
- Have at least three (3) years working experience in a relevant field;
- Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results; and
- Fulfil the requirements of Chapter six (6) of the Constitution.
HOW TO APPLY
If you are interested, possess the necessary qualification and experience, kindly send your filled application form; cover letter; curriculum vitae, and certificates quoting the job title and reference as subject matter to the email below, on or before 12 April 2022 by 5:00 pm.
Email address: kipprajobs@josim.co.ke
Hand-delivered applications should be submitted at Josim Instantaneous Consultium Limited Offices Located at Bazaar Plaza, Moi Avenue, Nairobi Fourth Floor Room No. D2
The public is notified of the following:
- All applications MUST be received on or before 12 April 2022 by 5:00 pm.
- KIPPRA is an equal opportunity employer. Persons with disability, females, marginalized and minorities are encouraged to apply
- There are NO fees charged by KIPPRA for any application of these positions
- Canvassing for any of these positions will result in disqualification of the candidate
- ONLY shortlisted candidates will be contacted and will be required to avail the following documents during the interview:
- Original academic certificates
- Clearance from Higher Education Loans Board
- Clearance from Criminal Investigation Department
- Clearance from Ethics and Anti–Corruption Commission
- Clearance from Kenya Revenue Authority (Tax Compliance Certificate)
- Evidence of publications where required
- Recommendation letter (s)
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>