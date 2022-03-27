Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job description

The Senior Accounts Assistant supports the Finance department in the planning, coordinating and controlling the Institute’s financial resources in accordance with government policies, procedures to ensure accountability; and ensure compliance with the Public Finance Management Act and Regulations in management of the Institute financial resources.

Key Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities will entail: –

Preparing payment vouchers, imprests and committal documents in accordance with laid down financial rules and regulations;

Carrying out bank reconciliation;

Examining payment vouchers and committal documents in accordance with laid down financial rules and regulations;

Verifying data entered into cashbooks, ledgers, vote books, registers;

Verifying and receipting of all monies due and payable to the Institute;

Safe custody of accountable documents under his/her sections(s);

Ensuring proper maintenance of efficient filling systems; and

Safe keeping of invoices, receipts and other accounts records.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

Minimum of CPA III or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution

Computer skills;

Have at least three (3) years working experience in a relevant field;

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results; and

Fulfil the requirements of Chapter six (6) of the Constitution.

HOW TO APPLY

If you are interested, possess the necessary qualification and experience, kindly send your filled application form; cover letter; curriculum vitae, and certificates quoting the job title and reference as subject matter to the email below, on or before 12 April 2022 by 5:00 pm.

Email address: kipprajobs@josim.co.ke

Hand-delivered applications should be submitted at Josim Instantaneous Consultium Limited Offices Located at Bazaar Plaza, Moi Avenue, Nairobi Fourth Floor Room No. D2

The public is notified of the following:

All applications MUST be received on or before 12 April 2022 by 5:00 pm.

KIPPRA is an equal opportunity employer. Persons with disability, females, marginalized and minorities are encouraged to apply

There are NO fees charged by KIPPRA for any application of these positions

Canvassing for any of these positions will result in disqualification of the candidate

ONLY shortlisted candidates will be contacted and will be required to avail the following documents during the interview:

Original academic certificates

Clearance from Higher Education Loans Board

Clearance from Criminal Investigation Department

Clearance from Ethics and Anti–Corruption Commission

Clearance from Kenya Revenue Authority (Tax Compliance Certificate)

Evidence of publications where required

Recommendation letter (s)