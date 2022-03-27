Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accounts Assistant; Salary Grade ‘8’

Post Duration: Permanent

Application Deadline: 04 Apr, 2022

BASIC SALARY Kshs. 24,258 per month(minimum) raising to Kshs. 33,791 per month (maximum)

Number of Vacancy/ies – one (1)

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:

Diploma in Accounting

Proficiency in computer applications

Fulfilling the requirements of Chapter (6) Six of the Constitution or a pass in part II of the Certified Public Accounts(CPA) Examination or its equivalent qualification.

Responsibilities

Preparation and verification of vouchers in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations involving primary data entry and routine accounting work such as balancing of cashbooks, imprest and advances ledgers etc. He/She will be responsible for safe custody of records and assets under him/her and any other duties which will be allocated to him/her by his/her supervisors.

How to Apply

Apply here