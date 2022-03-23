Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Senior Accounts Assistant

Duties and Responsibilities

Specifically, duties and responsibilities will entail:

Receive payment requests from suppliers and customers and posting in incoming registers;

Receive cash and Cheques from customers;

Avail information to customers when necessary;

Prepare EFT files and upload in the bank system;

Prepare reports on cash balances;

Provide safe custody of records and assets under him/her;

Prepare and filling records on payments/cash receipts; and

Digitize paid and posted accounting documents.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:

Passed Part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination OR Diploma in Finance/Account from a recognized institution; and

Minimum KCSE C- (minus) or its equivalent.

Proficiency in computer applications

Functional Skills, Behavioral Competencies/Attributes

Communication skills

Organizational skills,

Teamwork skills.

Meet provision of Chapter Six of the Constitution

Interested Candidates

Application Letter;

Copies of academic certificates and testimonials;

A copy of the National Identity Card or Valid Passport;

Updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) detailing current position, qualifications, working experience, current and expected salary, a working email and Daytime telephone number;

Indicate the Position applied for on the Envelope.

OTHER KEY REQUIREMENTS

Kenya Revenue Authority (Tax Compliance Certificate);

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB Clearance Certificate);

Criminal Investigations Department (Certificate of Good Conduct);

An approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB Report);

Ethics and Anticorruption Commission (Dully filled and completed first schedule (s.13) and self-declaration form stamped by the EACC.

How to Apply

Applications must be delivered in hard copy to the registered mail via the address below to be received by 11th April 2022 at 5:00pm.

Ag. DIRECTOR GENERAL

The Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority

P.O Box 30117, 00100

NAIROBI